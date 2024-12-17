West Ham boss Lopetegui: Bournemouth draw a pity

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui hopes his team can build on their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The Hammers had to work hard to get a point against the high flying Cherries on Monday night.

The result means that Lopetegui has seen the pressure on him eased slightly among the supporters.

Post-game, he told Sky Sports: "I think it was a pity. We were thinking we would win in a difficult stadium.

“It was very close. In the first half we were better, in the second half they were one step ahead.

“They demand a lot at home. We suffered a little bit but overcame this to score. It was an incredible goal from Unal. In the end it is one point. We were thinking about three points but we competed really well."

