West Ham boss Lopetegui: Benitez made it easier for all Spanish coaches

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admits he is close to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Lopetegui appreciates the way Guardiola has helped more Spanish coaches make their way to England.

He told DAZN: "I have a good relationship with all of them and we each do our own thing, but when we have to face each other we have a lot of respect. Pep, who I have been a teammate with and because of our age, is the one I have the closest relationship with."

However, he has a special fondness for the one who, for him, paved the way for all the coaches who have left Spain for Europe.

“We are given a lot of value and it is important, but I always talk about the first ones who paved the way for leaving Spain, like (Rafa) Benítez . He paved the way for us and in Spain he has not been given the value that he has.”