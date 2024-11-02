Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Porto president AVB insists stars will only leave for buyout clause
Porto president Andre Villas-Boas insists any sales of their players will involve buyout clauses being paid.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa is a target for Manchester City and Barcelona this season.

But AVB says:  "At this stage we do not expect any termination clauses to be activated in January, we are relatively calm. We have made this investment so that the team is competitive and can win the national championship.

"We do not expect attacks on our players, but if they were to arrive, we will refer to the termination clauses.

"This is the team we have built to compete in the national championship and we are confident that it will remain like this until June."

