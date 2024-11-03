West Ham board standing by Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui retains the support of the West Ham United board.

The Hammers manager suffered a heavy setback yesterday with a 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, despite a poor start to his time at London stadium, manager Lopetegui remains safe.

TalkSPORT says the board are standing by the Spaniard, though things could change if West Ham lose to Everton next weekend ahead of the international break.

West Ham backed Lopetegui over the summer with a £100m spend.