Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

West Ham board standing by Lopetegui

Paul Vegas
West Ham board standing by Lopetegui
West Ham board standing by LopeteguiAction Plus
Julen Lopetegui retains the support of the West Ham United board.

The Hammers manager suffered a heavy setback yesterday with a 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, despite a poor start to his time at London stadium, manager Lopetegui remains safe.

TalkSPORT says the board are standing by the Spaniard, though things could change if West Ham lose to Everton next weekend ahead of the international break.

West Ham backed Lopetegui over the summer with a £100m spend.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal plan major bid for West Ham attacker Kudus
REVEALED: Two clubs which met clause of new Man Utd manager Amorim
Duran happy Villa blocked summer exit