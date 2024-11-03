Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal plan major bid for West Ham attacker Kudus
Arsenal are eyeing West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus for the January market.

The Mirror says the Gunners are ready to sell Leandro Trossard to Al-Ittihad and replace him with Ghana international Kudus.

Kudus still has just under four years left to run on his contract with West Ham

It's been suggested Arsenal will have to find £90m to convince the Hammers to sell next year.

As such, an end of season move for Kudus is the most likely option.

