Smith Rowe ready to demand Arsenal transfer

Arsenal homegrown talent Emile Smith Rowe is set to tell the club he wants to leave.

The attacking midfielder knows he is not in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe believes that his career is stagnating at the Emirates Stadium club.

Per Football Insider, Smith Rowe has spoken with the club’s decision makers and suggested they should do what is necessary to find him a new team.

The 23-year-old is the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs.

Various sources have suggested that Aston Villa, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all ready to pounce.

Arsenal are set to seek a fee in the region of £30 million if they are to part with Smith Rowe.