West Ham, Forest in Arsenal contact for Nelson

West Ham United are eyeing wantaway Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson.

Nelson has made a transfer request at Arsenal this week.

Football Insider says West Ham and Nottingham Forest are chasing a deal for the attacker.

Both clubs have made contact with Arsenal to discuss a transfer.

The Gunners will seek £25-30m to part with Nelson this summer.