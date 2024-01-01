Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shock

Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shock
Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shock
Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shockTribalfootball
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker admits Jack Grealish's England axing was a shock.

Grealish was dropped by coach Gareth Southgate for England's final Euros squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walker told ITV: "Shocked because I know what Jack can do.

"Was I shocked because of the players he's (Southgate) brought in? No because I think they're all at a great quality and they've all had fantastic seasons. 

"I think Jack would be the first one to say he could have had a better season. I think he's come out publicly and said he could've had a better season. 

"So what does the. manager base it on? Form or people that he knows and that has had good tournaments or a good season, the season before, you know. 

"You're here on merit and I believe always it should be like that. That you're in this team because you've played well for your club which then puts you into the England fold." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackWalker KyleEnglandManchester CityEuro
Related Articles
Ray Parlour Euros exclusive: England can reach semis - even without Grealish
Southgate admits Man City ace Grealish stunned by England axe
Matic baffled by England coach Southgate's squad selection