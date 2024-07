Prem trio chasing Al-Hilal fullback Abdulhamid

Al-Hilal fullback Saud Abdulhamid is attracting Premier League interest.

The right-back has just helped Al-Hilal to win the Saudi Pro League title.

The Guardian says his form has attracted interest from across Europe.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and French side Nice are all interested in Abdulhamid, who has seen an offer from Toulouse turned down.

Al-Hilal would be willing to sell for around £3m.