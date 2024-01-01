Tribal Football
Keane: Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold faces being ripped to shreds

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has dismissed Trent Alexander-Arnold's value to England's midfield.

It's been suggested the Liverpool fullback can serve England better at the Euros in midfield.

But Keane says: "It's all about getting the balance right in your team.

"They've got some brilliant individuals, we've mentioned that many times before. Four or five players who would walk into any team at this tournament, but it's getting that balance right.

"They (England) have players who can go and win you football matches, but the problem is defending against the really better teams.

"I think they'll be fine in the groups, I think Trent's position will be fine in those matches, but it's against the real top teams I think he'll be found out.

"I think he'll be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams in central midfield."

