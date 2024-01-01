Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
REVEALED: Newcastle and Liverpool had swap deal for Gordon agreed
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender

West Ham announcement due for Summerville

West Ham announcement due for Summerville
West Ham announcement due for Summerville
West Ham announcement due for SummervilleAction Plus
Leeds United winger Crycensio Summerville is closing in on a move to West Ham United.

The attacker is set to sign on the dotted line for the Premier League club in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Sky Sports, he has finished his medical with the Hammers and will soon sign his contract.

West Ham are set to spend around £25 million on the Elland Road forward, who was the Championship player of the year last term.

Summerville did not want to wait around for Leeds to gain promotion, as they failed this time around.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSummerville CrysencioWest HamLeedsChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham in advanced Leeds talks for Summerville
West Ham make offer for Leeds winger Summerville
Rennes plan move for Leeds winger Summerville as Doue set to leave