West Ham announcement due for Summerville

Leeds United winger Crycensio Summerville is closing in on a move to West Ham United.

The attacker is set to sign on the dotted line for the Premier League club in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Sky Sports, he has finished his medical with the Hammers and will soon sign his contract.

West Ham are set to spend around £25 million on the Elland Road forward, who was the Championship player of the year last term.

Summerville did not want to wait around for Leeds to gain promotion, as they failed this time around.