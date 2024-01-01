Tribal Football
West Ham and Roma push to close Abraham agreement TODAY
West Ham are pushing to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham this week.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says today's meetings between the two clubs could be decisive in negotiations.

Roma are seeking €23m to sell the former Chelsea striker, which falls well within West Ham's transfer budget.

Abraham is also willing to take a cut on his current €6m-a-year wages to smooth the return to London.

Roma are eager for a swift conclusion as they seek to add to coach Daniele de Rossi's squad themselves in the final days of the summer market.

