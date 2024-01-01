Tribal Football
Lopetegui admits many players do not know their future
West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui admitted the uncertainty surrounding the transfer market was not ideal.

The Spaniard suggested that some of his players may be a little apprehensive at present.

The likes of Kurt Zouma, Maxwel Cornet, Nayef Aguerd and Danny Ings are all seeking new clubs.

"In this time before the market closes, for everyone it's still not certain who might come and go," said Lopetegui to reporters.

"We have to adapt, but the competition is tough. We've tried to adapt with the new players, and we have to balance everything and try to be competitive.

"It's true that you have to keep competing in the market while working towards games.

"Once the market is closed I think the players are fully focused, but we have to adapt. For sure I would prefer the market to be closed before the start of the season."

