Ex-West Ham defender Ogbonna staying in England this season

Released West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna is staying in England this season.

After coming off contract, the former Italy international was being linked with a Serie A return.

However, the former Juventus defender is set to join Watford as a free agent.

Ogbonna will sign a 12-month contract with the Championship club and replace Wes Hoedt.

Hoedt is leaving the Hornets for Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab.