Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Everton chasing Roma's star striker in HUGE deal

Everton chasing Roma's star striker in HUGE deal
Everton chasing Roma's star striker in HUGE deal
Everton chasing Roma's star striker in HUGE dealProfimedia
Everton are among several teams that are chasing AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

The former Chelsea striker is being linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Italian outlets, Everton have talked to Roma about a price for Abraham, but there is no firm agreement.

Roma are demanding a fee in the region of £25M as they want to cash in on him to fund other purchases.

Abraham was a favorite of previous manager Jose Mourinho, but is less utilized by new boss Daniele De Rossi.

Everton are in the market for a striker, especially if they sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAbraham TammyCalvert-Lewin DominicAS RomaEvertonChelseaFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Villa, AC Milan keen as Roma set Abraham price
Villa lead five Prem chase for Roma striker Abraham
Prem clubs queue for available Roma striker Abraham