Everton chasing Roma's star striker in HUGE deal

Everton are among several teams that are chasing AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

The former Chelsea striker is being linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Per Italian outlets, Everton have talked to Roma about a price for Abraham, but there is no firm agreement.

Roma are demanding a fee in the region of £25M as they want to cash in on him to fund other purchases.

Abraham was a favorite of previous manager Jose Mourinho, but is less utilized by new boss Daniele De Rossi.

Everton are in the market for a striker, especially if they sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin.