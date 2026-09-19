Everton boss David Moyes was clearly frustrated with the officials after Thierno Barry's second goal was disallowed for an apparent offside in the build-up.

Everton were deserved 1-0 winners of ten man Ipswich at the Hill Dickinson on Saturday (September 19), with Barry’s goal securing all three points for the home side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barry, 23, should have probably had a second, however, but VAR chalked it off after the adjudged Brennan Johnson to be offside in the build-up.

Stood in an offside position VAR believe the winger was impeding the goalkeeper, but Moyes argues it wouldn’t have made any difference, and the Ipswich ‘keeper had no chance of saving it, so the goal should have stood.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Moyes said: "Hard to assess, we had good moments and not-so-good moments. We had good chances which we didn't take but Ipswich have done well and it was never going to be easy. Really pleased to get the three points.

"It's always a relief when you win but also when you're playing against 10 men it puts you under a bit more pressure. If we get the second goal it changes the game but Ipswich clung on and it allowed them to put us under pressure late in the game.

On Everton's disallowed goal: "It's tough for the referees to get the calls right, we would love consistency. I don't know if he (Brennan Johnson) impeded the goalkeeper. Was he offside? Absolutely. Could the goalkeeper have saved the header? No he couldn't."

On Thierno Barry's goal: "I've not seen it again so I can't tell you (if he meant it). Strikers will take goals any way they come. It will be good for him, he wants to play well and score goals.

"We have a tight-knit group, we wanted it to be that way and we will use it to our advantage. It is difficult when everyone wants you to have a cup run and do well in the league. We've had a pretty good week so well done to all the players."