Ipswich star Leif Davis admitted life back in the Premier League is 'a big learning curve' following their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday (September 19).

Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the game as David Moyes’ side ensure all three points remains at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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Ipswich were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark when Adbul Fatawu was handed a second yellow card for simulation.

Gary O’Neil’s side now sit in 12th with two wins and three defeats from their first five games back in the Premier League.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, David admitted that being back in the English top flight is ‘a big learning curve.’

"I think we were in the game, they had spells where they were on top and had momentum with the crowd behind them but the boys defended really well. We have to punish teams like they punish us when they get the opportunity," he said.

"When we went to 10 men I think we were the better team. We're a hard team to play against and, while we were beaten, there are a lot of positives to take."

On Abdul Fatawu's sending off: "He's a young lad and he's learning. It was a big challenge to go a man down away from home but the boys who came on put a good shift in. It's a difficult one to take but there's a lot to learn from.

"In the five games we have played we have been in the game a lot. Even Manchester United we were in the game for a long period and it was not a 5-2 game. It's a big learning curve for us."