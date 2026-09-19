Barry finds the target again as Everton win against ten man Ipswich

Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League (PL) campaign by beating Ipswich Town 1-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with boss David Moyes collecting a fifth successive H2H win against Gary O’Neil in the dugout.

Everton’s unbeaten run in the PL this season had fans debating the prospects of them getting back into Europe pre-game, and those hopes took a huge boost after a positive start.

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Brennan Johnson dragging an early effort wide from the edge of the area was an early warning sign for Ipswich, but it was one they didn’t heed as the Tractor Boys fell behind after 11 minutes.

There was an element of fortune in how it came about, but Thierno Barry was the beneficiary as James Tarkowski’s volley from distance deflected off him and left Christian Walton wrong-footed.

The away side had to dig in for large parts of the first half, and were lucky not to fall two goals behind when the unmarked Barry headed inches wide at the far post.

Their defensive resilience very nearly paid off 10 minutes before the break too, as Jack Clarke’s far-post delivery was headed narrowly wide by Emersonn with Jordan Pickford scrambling across his goal to try and keep it out.

An even bigger chance came and went for Ipswich in their very next attack, as Leif Davis ghosted in around the back to get on the end of Abdul Fatawu’s cross and scuffed an effort wide from six yards.

Whatever O’Neil said at HT seemed to do the trick for Ipswich, who flew out of the traps and twice tested Pickford within five minutes of the restart.

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Julio Enciso was first to go close when the Everton stopper thwarted him at the near post before Abdoul Ouattara stung his palms from distance.

The game was very nearly beyond Ipswich on the hour mark when Barry headed home from a corner, but after a swift VAR check, it was adjudged that the offside Johnson interfered with Walton’s ability to make a save and the goal was ruled out.

Things soon soured once more for Ipswich, who saw Fatawu dismissed for a second yellow card.

Momentum Flashscore

His second booking coming for simulation will have done little to help O’Neil’s mood, and he was fortunate that it didn’t take another dip going into the final 10 minutes when Dewsbury-Hall incredibly headed wide from six yards after being found unmarked at the far post by Tyler Dibling.

His miss proved to be inconsequential in terms of the result, as Everton held on to collect just a second win in six league games at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Tarkowski (Everton)