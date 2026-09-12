Tottenham's scoring struggles continue as Everton battle to goalless draw

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Tottenham Hotspur's Omar Marmoush in action with Everton's Brennan Johnson
Tottenham Hotspur's Omar Marmoush in action with Everton's Brennan JohnsonREUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur’s wait for their first Premier League (PL) win and goal of the season goes on after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton, who have now drawn each of their last three league matches.

Despite a heavy outlay in the summer, Spurs’ start to the season has not gone to plan, but they set about righting the wrongs in double quick time against Everton.

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Not even five minutes were on the clock when they squandered their first big chance, as former Liverpool man Andy Robertson - given a not-so-warm reception by the away fans - curled an inch-perfect free-kick onto the boot of Jan Paul van Hecke at the far post, but he could only blaze over.

Nevertheless, besides that, the opening half-hour was largely a non-event, with both sides struggling to find any sustained periods of momentum. 

Robertson and Sandro Tonali had half-chances before HT to break the deadlock, but neither amounted to anything.

That was ultimately in keeping with a drab first half during which neither side mustered a single shot on target until stoppage-time, when James Garner’s free-kick was turned around the post by Antonín Kinský.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men did manage to work Jordan Pickford two minutes into the second half when Mateus Fernandes trickled an effort into the England goalkeeper’s hands, which drew ironic cheers from the Spurs fans. 

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The already-hostile atmopshere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost soured further when a half-cleared Everton corner dropped perfectly for Tyrique George, only for Rodrigo Bentancur’s block to keep the scores level.

An even bigger opening came and went for David Moyes’ men midway through the second period when Spurs shot themselves in the foot.

A loose pass from Kinský was pounced upon by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but the Spurs shot-stopper redeemed himself to make a goal-saving block and deny the Everton man.

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The big chances were all falling Everton’s way, and former Spurs man Brennan Johnson spurned the next one when he skewed wide after Dewsbury-Hall found him unmarked on the edge of the area.

Spurs probed for a late winner, and weren’t far away when Lucas Bergvall’s effort was turned behind by Pickford, but they ultimately failed to score once more - that means they have started a new league season with four successive scoring blanks for the first time in their history.

The Toffees, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in this term’s PL, although they will want to turn these draws into wins soon.

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Flashscore Man of the Match: Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

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Premier LeagueTottenhamEvertonAndrew RobertsonAntonin KinskyJan Paul van HeckeKiernan Dewsbury-HallSandro TonaliRodrigo BentancurRoberto De ZerbiMateus FernandesJames GarnerTyrique GeorgeDavid MoyesJordan PickfordLucas BergvallBrennan Johnson

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