Arsenal lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Arteta reveals Ben White boost

The defending Premier League champions have won all four top-flight games so far alongside victories in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup.
Momentum is key for Arteta, with Manchester City also winning all of their league games, and the Spaniard wants to head into the international break with his run unbroken.
Arsenal v Brighton team news
William Saliba remains as Arsenal's sole long-term absentee after suffering a back injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Arteta confirmed Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are all back in contention and that could trigger a defensive reshuffle from the away side.
Arsenal predicted line up v Brighton
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Havretz, Tzolis.
Arsenal v Brighton kick off time
Kick off at the AMEX Stadium is set at 3pm in the UK.
Key stat
In their last six Premier League trips to Brighton, Arsenal are unbeaten, and Bukayo Saka has scored on two of his last three appearances at the AMEX Stadium.