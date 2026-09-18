Arsenal lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Arteta reveals Ben White boost

Arsenal head off to Brighton on Saturday as Mikel Arteta looks to keeps his 100% record going at the 2026/27 season.

The defending Premier League champions have won all four top-flight games so far alongside victories in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

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Momentum is key for Arteta, with Manchester City also winning all of their league games, and the Spaniard wants to head into the international break with his run unbroken.

Arsenal v Brighton team news

William Saliba remains as Arsenal's sole long-term absentee after suffering a back injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arteta confirmed Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are all back in contention and that could trigger a defensive reshuffle from the away side.

Arsenal predicted line up v Brighton

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Havretz, Tzolis.

Arsenal v Brighton kick off time

Kick off at the AMEX Stadium is set at 3pm in the UK.

Key stat

In their last six Premier League trips to Brighton, Arsenal are unbeaten, and Bukayo Saka has scored on two of his last three appearances at the AMEX Stadium.