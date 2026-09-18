Premier League duo Man United and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on €70m-rated Bayer Leverkusen ace Ibrahim Maza.

The 20-year-old has had a solid start to the 2026-27 season, with two assists and one goal in his four games across all competitions.

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According to Fussball News, Leverkusen have slapped a €70 million asking price on Maza, with several top European clubs keen.

Arsenal and Man United are increasingly interested, with Man City and Atletico Madrid also said to be watching the young playmaker.

Maza is currently tied down to a deal until 2030 at Leverkusen, and there isn’t yet any indication that he wants to push for a move.