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'We are not using those words' - Moyes bans European football talk at Everton

'We are not using those words' - Moyes bans European football talk at Everton
'We are not using those words' - Moyes bans European football talk at EvertonREUTERS

Everton boss David Moyes has banned talk of qualifying for European football despite his side's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Everton beat ten man Ipswich 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (September 19) to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

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Although its still early days, Moyes’ side are on track to qualify for European football for the first time since 2017-18.

Moyes isn’t looking that far ahead, however, and said "We are not using those words this year," when asked about their chances.

"We are not using those words this year," Moyes said bluntly. "Not (saying) in front of you people (the media), that's for sure, because we're still preparing ourselves and make sure we can do the best we can," he said.

"I enjoyed saying the words last year. If you think of what we had done, been relegation material when we came in January (2025), got out and won the games, 12/13 new players had to come in... But the players had done so well, I started to believe that we had a real chance, and it allowed me to be like that."

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Premier LeagueDavid MoyesEverton

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