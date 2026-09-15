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Everton 'unsure' over Argentina veteran Icardi to solve striker issue

Former Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi.
Former Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi.Profimedia

Everton have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi as a free agent.

David Moyes was left frustrated on transfer deadline day as a move for Folarin Balogun fell apart and Beto and Iliman Ndiaye moved on.

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The Toffees can still sign free agents outside of the transfer window and Icardi is available after his July exit from Galatasaray.

However, as per reports from Football Insider, Moyes is unconvinced over a deal, amid concerns over Icardi's fitness levels and his readiness to be thrown straight into the Premier League at 33.

Moyes does not want to bring in a striker with the wrong profile, and he could hold out until the January window, with Serie A pair Lazio and Parma also tracking Icardi.

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Premier LeagueMauro IcardiDavid MoyesEvertonFootball transfers

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