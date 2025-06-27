Wayne Rooney rejects Macclesfield job six months after being sacked by Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney was being linked with a shock managerial return to Macclesfield but has reportedly rejected the move.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage is currently Macclesfield's head coach but Forest Green Rovers are said to be ready to lure him away before the start of the season. The Sun had reported that non-league side Macclesfield had made an approach for Rooney as reports flooded in suggest that he would take the job.

However, as reported by The Independant after careful consideration, the 39-year-old is not going to be making himself available for the job. Instead, the former striker will continue to be focused on media opportunities for the foreseeable future as he takes a step back from coaching.

United’s all-time top scorer managed Derby, DC United and Birmingham after hanging up his boots where he found very little success. Rooney recently featured for England at the annual charity game Soccer Aid where he confirmed that he will carry on with his tv work.

"Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing.

"I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be."

The 39-year-old won just 5 of his 25 games in charge at Home Park as the Pilgrims finished bottom of the Championship. Rooney has worked for Amazon as a pundit since he was axed by Plymouth last year and it looks like he will be on the sidelines working as a pundit heading into the new season.