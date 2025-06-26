Rooney: Tevez quitting Man Utd for Man City a history-changing move

Wayne Rooney is convinced Carlos Tevez's switch from Manchester United to Manchester City marked the shift in power between the two giants.

The pair won the Champions League together with United before Tevez left for City in a stunning £25.5m defection.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tevez had spent two years on-loan at United from West Ham, but rejected a permanent transfer to instead join City in 2009.

"I was gutted to be honest, I’m pretty sure Carlos wanted to stay at Manchester United," Rooney told the BBC.

"Man City at the time were trying to build and become competitive and I knew that he’d be a massive part of that because obviously the ability he has.

"I think we’ve seen when he went there, he had some great times there as well.

"I was devastated, I would’ve really like him to stay longer and continue to play with him."