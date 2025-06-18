Marseille star Greenwood back in Manchester training with ex-Man Utd teammate

Tribal Football
Olympique Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is back in Manchester this month.

Greenwood is spending part of his summer break back home after a superb first season in France.

The former England U21 international helped OM to a runners-up place in Ligue 1 and Champions League qualification.

Greenwood scored 22 goals and made six assists in just 36 appearances for OM last term.

He was snapped training in Manchester alongside former United teammate  D'Mani Mellor. Mellor made one appearance for United in the Champions League and is now playing for Macclesfield FC.

