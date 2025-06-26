Sheringham on Man Utd's poor transfer business: There’s not enough leaders at the club

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has questioned the club's lack of leaders and its poor transfer decisions.

The Red Devils are reeling from their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years as they finished 15th in the Premier League and collapsed in the Europa League final in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham. Many have questioned how the club has been run over the past years from the bottom to the top, especially in the transfer market where hundreds of millions have been spent for very little return.

Advertisement Advertisement

United lack a strong leader

United have spent more than £1.5bn on players in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and Sheringham recently spoke about why the club has seen such failure and where they need to improve.

“I think United have been valuing the wrong things in players for a long time now,” said Sheringham. “Sir Alex Ferguson, he always identified those deeper qualities in players. Whenever a player with a big upside was available, United and Fergie were in for them.

“I think of the likes of Gary Pallister, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and more. They were great players before United and they wanted to sign for United because they knew what the manager could do to make them into top, top players.

“That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. More and more players recognise that their careers will do better if they go somewhere else.

“If you get great players at an early age, and move them up to the very top of their game, it sets an example that other players want to follow. There’s not enough leaders at Manchester United at the moment. And that’s exactly where they’re failing.”

McTominay is an example of United's poor transfer record

Many players such as Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay have left or are trying to leave the club to find a better life elsewhere. Speaking to Racing Tipster, Sheringham used the Scottish international as an example of where United have failed and suggests that the club could have harnessed his qualities more.

“But let’s have a look at his attitude, his leadership qualities, the way he plays the game and the way he carries himself.

“I thought these qualities were obvious for United and for Scotland. Every time he pulled on the Scotland shirt, you could tell he was a leader - and United fans loved him. He has that British mentality where he knows and understands what it means to play for United, to represent his country and all that.

“The issue with what United did, for me, is that you’ve got to read the signs. They should have rated his leadership qualities, and all the things he brought to the table.

“Okay, I understand that to go and be the player of the year in Italy last season is phenomenal. But the signs were there that he was capable of that. It’s exactly what United have been missing at the moment. He leads by example, and that’s how football clubs get better and stronger.”