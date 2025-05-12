Man Utd Treble winner Schmeichel: Control freak Arteta hurting Arsenal

Manchester United Treble winner Peter Schmeichel believes Mikel Arteta's micro-managing of Arsenal could be taking them backwards.

The Gunners will finish a promising season trophyless and are now in danger of missing the runners-up place behind Premier League champions Liverpool.

Speaking on ViaPlay, Schmeichel said before Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield: “It’s all on Arteta, all. What I’m saying is, he was employed as head coach. He inherited the team and that team is the only team that he has won a trophy with.

“Then it’s his own team and then in the process, he’s now changed the job description so he’s now the manager. Everything is on him. It’s not recruitment, it’s not the board.

"Whenever they (the fans) get the opportunity today, watch him in the technical area. Arteta is a control freak, he wants his players to play the ball that he wants. He’s directing everything.

“You look across to Arne Slot who’s so calm. He’s instructed his players in training, instructed the players in the team talk. Arteta is still playing the game for the players and that would confuse the hell out of me as a football player that you had a coach that wants to direct me for everything I do. It would confuse me and make me a worse player.”