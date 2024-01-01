WATCH: Duran facing Villa action after West Ham gesture

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is facing disciplinary action after making a West Ham symbol on social media.

The Colombia international is the subject of talks between the two clubs after a move to Chelsea fell through earlier this summer.

On Friday, Duran went live on Instagram and made the West Ham Irons gesture in front of the camera with nearly 1,000 people watching the stream.

His actions upset many Villa fans, though encouraged West Ham supporters as all parties wait for a move to be settled.

In the meantime, however, Villa management are expected to take action against Duran for his actions.