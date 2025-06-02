Wanyama's volley stalls Gor Mahia’s title hopes in derby draw

AFC Leopards complicated matters for their sworn rivals Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title race after they came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw in a Mashemeji derby played at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County on Monday.

Third-placed Gor Mahia went into the 97th derby between Kenya’s most successful clubs in the league’s history, seeking to close the gap with table leaders Kenya Police FC and second-placed Tusker in their quest to win a third consecutive league title.

Advertisement Advertisement

K’Ogalo took the lead in the 31st minute when midfielder Austin Odhiambo scored a contender for the goal of the season, but they were not able to protect the lead as a defensive mistake allowed Brian Wanyama to volley home Ingwe’s equaliser in the 50th minute for the shared points.

Interim Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno retained goalkeeper Gad Mathews between the sticks, while the defensive line was led by captain Philemon Otieno, Alphonse Ominja, Geoffrey Ochieng and Sylvester Owino. Lawrence Owino and Alpha Onyango took up the midfield roles with Austin Odhiambo playing ahead of the duo while Stanley Omondi supported strikers Samuel Onyango and Benson Omalla.

For AFC Leopards, coach Fred Ambani trusted Levis Opiyo to man the goalposts while youngsters Bandi Lewis, Vincent Mahiga, Ken Odhiambo and Peter Mabok took up the defensive role in the absence of suspended Randy Bakari. Ingwe’s midfield revolved around Musa Oundo, Victor Otieno and Brian Wanyama. Christopher Koloti led the attacks, assisted by Kaycie Odhiambo and Bebeto Ronald.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards couldn't be separated Gor Mahia FC Media

Austin Odhiambo with contender for goal of the season

The game looked a closed affair in the opening exchanges, with only Gor Mahia managing to test keeper Opiyo. A combination of Stanley Omondi and Samuel Onyango released Odhiambo, and the Harambee Stars midfielder spotted Opiyo out of his line. He tried to hit the ball one time, but Opiyo backtracked quickly to save the situation.

In the 20th minute, another great opportunity fell to K’Ogalo. Stanley Omondi delivered a good cross into the area, finding the unmarked Omalla, whose diving header went inches wide. It was a clear indication that Gor Mahia were knocking on the door for the opener.

Gor Mahia’s Samuel Onyango became the first player to be booked following a foul on Kaycie Odhiambo. For the resultant free-kick, Gad Mathews was called upon to make a superb save to deny Musa Oundo.

However, it was Gor Mahia who took the lead in the 31st minute. Alpha Onyango initiated the move before setting up Lawrence Owino, and the former Sofapaka player spotted Austin Odhiambo in an unmarked position. He sliced the ball to Odhiambo, who took it graciously and rounded two Ingwe players before unleashing a powerful right-footed effort past the stranded Opiyo.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards drew 1-1 Gor Mahia FC Media

The goal stunned AFC Leopards, who almost levelled matters five minutes later. Kaycie Odhiambo raced through unchallenged from the middle of play before putting through Koloti, but the latter took time to make a decision, allowing Philemon Otieno to clear the danger for a fruitless corner.

The ball kept swinging from one corner to the other, but Gor Mahia defended superbly well to go into the half-time break with a 1-0 cushion. The half-time result was a clear reflection of previous meetings between the two Kenyan giants, which K’Ogalo have been dominating in recent years, with Ingwe mostly playing catch-up.

As per the records, the last six matches have seen Ingwe manage only one win against K’Ogalo. The first meeting for the current campaign ended in a 0-0 draw at a sold-out Nyayo Stadium while last season, Gor Mahia sealed a double over their bitter rivals, winning the first meeting 2-0 before registering a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on their way to winning a record 21st league title.

Gor Mahia stay six points behind leaders Kenya Police

The second period kicked off at a slow pace with Gor Mahia trying to protect their lead, while Ingwe kept pushing them to open up the game.

AFC Leopards’ relentless pressure was finally rewarded in the 50th minute when K’Ogalo’s defence failed to clear a loose ball, allowing Brian Wanyama to pounce and volley home with his left foot past Mathews to make it 1-1.

Before Ingwe had levelled the scores, K’Ogalo coach ‘Zico’ had withdrawn captain Philemon Otieno for Paul Ochuoga.

Gor Mahia's Lawrence Owino versus AFC Leopards Gor Mahia FC Media

The last time Ingwe had beaten Gor Mahia in a league match was in 2022, a 2-1 outcome in the second round meeting, which helped them end a run of 10 straight matches without beating the reigning champions.

The draw saw Gor Mahia jump to second on the 18-team league table with 55 points from 32 matches, and they remained six points behind Police FC with two matches remaining to end the season.

Gor Mahia’s remaining fixtures will be an away game against Ulinzi Stars after the international break, before they conclude the season against Police, in what could decide the title race. Meanwhile, before they face K’Ogalo, Posta will have to travel to Kisii to face Shabana at Gusii Stadium.

Third-placed Tusker, who mathematically can still win the title as they are on 55 points, the same as Gor Mahia, will conclude their campaign against Kariobangi Sharks at home and Kakamega Homeboyz away.