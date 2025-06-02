Forest winger Silva "is a target" for Saudi clubs after a mixed Premier League start

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs despite a poor start to Premier League life.

As reported by the Daily Express, Jota is “a target” for a “handful” of Saudi Arabian sides who were impressed by his 31 appearances in the Premier League during his maiden season in England. The 25-year-old arrived 12 months ago from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes which could have made the deal difficult if he didn’t have such an unwhelming season.

Jota scored three times in the top-flight for Forest last term and often found himself as a super sub under manager Nuno Espirito Santo who prefered the likes of Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White. Now that Forest are set to make their return to European football he is unlikely to feature anymore next season as the side form a squad capable of challenging for the Conference League.

The winger is understood to be keen to remain with the Reds but increased wages as well as minutes on the pitch would be hard to ignore if an offer does come in within the next few months. Jota will have to make up his mind within the coming weeks in what may be the biggest move of his career so far. Tweaks will be made to Nuno’s squad and the chances are Jota will be on the transfer list, especially as the squad improves.