Liverpool parade injury toll rises to 109 as four still remain in hospital

Police forensics officers bag items for evidence as they work at the scene on Water Street in Liverpool

Four people on Monday remained in hospital after a man was charged with driving his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, police said as the number of injured rose to 109.

Merseyside Police in northwest England previously put the number injured in the incident a week ago at 79.

But Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said the investigation was "complex and constantly evolving" and that officers were "still working through and assessing those reporting being injured".

Former British Marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared in court on Friday charged with driving his car into crowds last Monday.

He faces seven charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The father-of-three was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on August 14th, when he is expected to either admit or deny the alleged offences.

Liverpool supporters had been out on the city centre streets to celebrate their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when scenes of joy turned to horror.

The alleged offences relate to six victims, including two children aged 11 and 17.

No further details of the victims' injuries have been given.