Wantaway Man City captain Walker welcomes AC Milan approach

Paul Vegas
Wantaway Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is keen to join AC Milan.

City manager Pep Guardiola announced last week that Walker had made a transfer request.

Milan have come forward for the England fullback and Walker has welcomed the approach.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Walker has given the green light to the deal.

And all three parties are now to step up talks in order to see the defender move to Italy in the coming week.

