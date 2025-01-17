Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid

Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks
Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talksAction Plus
Former striker Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to sign Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan forward has become a hot property over the past few years, thanks to his impressive Serie A performances.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As United look to cash in on Marcus Rashford and Milan emerged as suitors, Yorke feels a swap may be in the offing.

"I'm not sure why AC Milan want Marcus Rashford as he's a left-winger and they have Rafael Leao already," he told Coin Poker

"These giant clubs, like AC Milan, don't bring in big players to be a squad member, they will be bringing in Rashford as a starter. 

“Maybe Man United should bring in Rafael Leao in return, but he'd have to fit Ruben Amorim's system and produce results on the pitch."

Mentions
Serie ARashford MarcusLeao RafaelYorke DwightAC MilanManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zola backing AC Milan's Jan push for England pair Rashford, Walker
AC Milan confident as Rashford camp consider four formal proposals
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Conceicao "gamble"; discusses Rashford move