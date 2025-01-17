Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks

Former striker Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to sign Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan forward has become a hot property over the past few years, thanks to his impressive Serie A performances.

As United look to cash in on Marcus Rashford and Milan emerged as suitors, Yorke feels a swap may be in the offing.

"I'm not sure why AC Milan want Marcus Rashford as he's a left-winger and they have Rafael Leao already," he told Coin Poker.

"These giant clubs, like AC Milan, don't bring in big players to be a squad member, they will be bringing in Rashford as a starter.

“Maybe Man United should bring in Rafael Leao in return, but he'd have to fit Ruben Amorim's system and produce results on the pitch."