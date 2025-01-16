AC Milan, Inter Milan and Saudi Pro League sides race to sign Man City defender Walker

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker will have his share of suitors his month.

The Citizens are ready to cash in on the right-back, who also wants a change of scenery.

Per The Mail, the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are at the front of the queue.

Walker is hoping to leave England at this stage of his career, knowing he only has a few more years left at the top.

Manager Pep Guardiola went public a week ago with Walker’s desire to leave.

The Spaniard stated that he bore no resentment towards the defender for his stance.