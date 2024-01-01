Wan-Bissaka pays emotional tribute to Man Utd after leaving for West Ham

West Ham United new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has paid tribute to Manchester United this week.

The Englishman has left the Red Devils and signed with the Hammers on a long term contract.

Wan-Bissaka, who had been at United for four years since arriving from Crystal Palace, posted on Instagram:

“To everyone associated with Manchester United, thank you. You’ve helped me fulfill so many dreams of mine & I leave the club with memories to last me a lifetime.

“I’m so grateful for the love, help and support I’ve had from players & staff during the last 5 years and wish you all nothing but the best.

“Thank you to the fans, you’ve stuck by us throughout the ups and downs. Appreciate you. Thank you so much, Reds.”