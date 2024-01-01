Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus
Chelsea demand Gallagher return from Atletico Madrid

Wan-Bissaka pays emotional tribute to Man Utd after leaving for West Ham

Wan-Bissaka pays emotional tribute to Man Utd after leaving for West Ham
Wan-Bissaka pays emotional tribute to Man Utd after leaving for West Ham
Wan-Bissaka pays emotional tribute to Man Utd after leaving for West HamAction Plus
West Ham United new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has paid tribute to Manchester United this week.

The Englishman has left the Red Devils and signed with the Hammers on a long term contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wan-Bissaka, who had been at United for four years since arriving from Crystal Palace, posted on Instagram:

“To everyone associated with Manchester United, thank you. You’ve helped me fulfill so many dreams of mine & I leave the club with memories to last me a lifetime. 

“I’m so grateful for the love, help and support I’ve had from players & staff during the last 5 years and wish you all nothing but the best. 

“Thank you to the fans, you’ve stuck by us throughout the ups and downs. Appreciate you. Thank you so much, Reds.”

Mentions
Wan-Bissaka AaronWest HamManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceLiverpoolFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd and West Ham AGREE Wan-Bissaka fee
Man Utd inform West Ham of Wan-Bissaka asking price
Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka taking West Ham medical today