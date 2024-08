Man Utd inform West Ham of Wan-Bissaka asking price

Man Utd inform West Ham of Wan-Bissaka asking price

Manchester United have informed West Ham of their asking price for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers are in talks with United for the fullback.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail says United have told West Ham they can sign Wan-Bissaka for £18m.

United already have Wan-Bissaka's replacement lined up in Noussair Mazraoui, of Bayern Munich.

United and Bayern are finalising a fee of a similar price to sign the Morocco fullback.