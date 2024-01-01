Walton pens new Ipswich contract

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has signed a new two-year deal this week.

The 28-year-old shot stopper, who played most of their 2023/2023 League One promotion season, is now a backup.

He has been at the club since 2021, joining on an initial loan from Brighton that became permanent six months later.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with the club,” Walton told the club site.

“I’ve loved my time here since signing on loan in 2021 and to have been part of the journey to the Premier League, winning back-to-back promotions with a brilliant group of players, has been really special.

“Making my Premier League debut against Liverpool on the opening day of the season was a proud day for me and I am pleased to have committed my future to the club further.”