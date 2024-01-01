DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-Idowu

Anderlecht have confirmed youngster Tudor Mendel-Idowu’s transfer to Ipswich Town.

The Belgian side and the English newly promoted Premier League club have agreed on the deal.

He will now go into John McGreal and David Wright’s development squad for the coming season.

A statement on Anderlecht’s website reads: “After a season with RSCA Futures, Tudor Mendel-Idowu has joined English side Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer.

“Last season, the 19-year-old winger played 16 games in the Challenger Pro League.

“He has now opted for a new challenge with the club that was recently promoted to the Premier League. Good luck for the future, Tudor.”