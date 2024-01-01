Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-Idowu

DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-Idowu
DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-Idowu
DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-IdowuTribalfootball
Anderlecht have confirmed youngster Tudor Mendel-Idowu’s transfer to Ipswich Town.

The Belgian side and the English newly promoted Premier League club have agreed on the deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He will now go into John McGreal and David Wright’s development squad for the coming season.

A statement on Anderlecht’s website reads: “After a season with RSCA Futures, Tudor Mendel-Idowu has joined English side Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer.

“Last season, the 19-year-old winger played 16 games in the Challenger Pro League. 

“He has now opted for a new challenge with the club that was recently promoted to the Premier League. Good luck for the future, Tudor.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMendel-Idowu TudorIpswichAnderlechtFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent delivers clear Man Utd update on Eriksen
Ogbene happy to be an Ipswich player after 2018 rejection: No hard feelings!
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer