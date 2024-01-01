DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster Carr

Gateshead have signed Ipswich Town youngster Ryan Carr.

Carr moves to the National League club on-loan to January.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m buzzing to be here to be fair,” Carr told the Heed’s official website. “It’s one that has been trying to get sorted for a while now – I’ve watched quite a lot of Gateshead anyway.

“I had good conversations with (manager) Rob (Elliot), and I know (player/assistant manager) Louis (Storey) from being at Newcastle when I was younger.

"I think it’s the next step I need to go in my career.”