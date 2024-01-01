Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut

DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster Carr

DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster Carr
DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster Carr
DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster CarrAction Plus
Gateshead have signed Ipswich Town youngster Ryan Carr.

Carr moves to the National League club on-loan to January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m buzzing to be here to be fair,” Carr told the Heed’s official website. “It’s one that has been trying to get sorted for a while now – I’ve watched quite a lot of Gateshead anyway.

“I had good conversations with (manager) Rob (Elliot), and I know (player/assistant manager) Louis (Storey) from being at Newcastle when I was younger. 

"I think it’s the next step I need to go in my career.”

Mentions
National LeagueCarr RyanGatesheadIpswichPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ogbene happy to be an Ipswich player after 2018 rejection: No hard feelings!
DONE DEAL: Anderlecht sign Ipswich youngster Mendel-Idowu
DONE DEAL: Chelmsford sign Ipswich youngster Foyo