DONE DEAL: Gateshead sign Ipswich youngster Carr

Gateshead have signed Ipswich Town youngster Ryan Carr.
Carr moves to the National League club on-loan to January.
“I’m buzzing to be here to be fair,” Carr told the Heed’s official website. “It’s one that has been trying to get sorted for a while now – I’ve watched quite a lot of Gateshead anyway.
“I had good conversations with (manager) Rob (Elliot), and I know (player/assistant manager) Louis (Storey) from being at Newcastle when I was younger.
"I think it’s the next step I need to go in my career.”