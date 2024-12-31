Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Walker considering Man City future
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker may be on his way out of the club in the summer.

The veteran has been at City since 2017, when he joined from London side Tottenham.

Walker, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at City, could be gone by January.

Per The Mail, Walker is assessing his options as manager Pep Guardiola plans squad changes.

The club may see the likes of Matheus Nunes and James McAtee moving on in January as well.

City are likely to target one or two high profile midfielders, amid a poor run of performances and results.

