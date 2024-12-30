Man City target Forest's Aina and Brighton's Baleba in January moves

Manchester City are assessing a Nottingham Forest star ahead of a winter move.

The Premier League giants are hoping to bring in Ola Aina as their long-term right back.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 28-year-old has been hugely impressive in the top flight for the City Ground club.

The Sun also adds that Brighton’s young midfielder Carlos Baleba is also a City target.

The Citizens are hopeful of doing significant business in January, as they struggle to hit the heights of previous seasons.

Manager Pep Guardiola recently admitted that Champions League qualification for next season was no guarantee.