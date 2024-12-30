Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season with club open to transfer offers

Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson could leave at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has been one of the club’s most important players in recent years.

However, his form has dipped and the keeper has been tempted by offers of huge wages elsewhere.

Per The Sun, he could be in line for a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

City are said to be ready to listen to offers around £25m for their No1.

If Ederson does leave, the club are likely to buy a replacement, as Stefan Ortega is not considered No1 material.