Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Wales sack coach Page

Wales sack coach Page
Wales sack coach Page
Wales sack coach PageTribalfootball
Wales have sacked manager Rob Page.

Page has paid with his job after poor performances in friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia. Failure to reach Euro 2024 set Page's fate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dave Adams, the FAW's chief football officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the association over the last seven years, firstly as the under-21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru (Wales) head coach."

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: "On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.

"Under Rob Page's leadership, our Cymru men's team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years."

Mentions
Page RobertWalesPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal preparing offer for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher
Everton increasingly confident of keeping Man Utd target Branthwaite
Everton approach Man City for Phillips