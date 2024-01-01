Everton approach Man City for Phillips

Everton have made a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Daily Mail says Everton have approached City this week about a price for the England international.

Phillips has just come off an ill-fated six month loan with West Ham United and is expected to leave City this summer.

Blues boss Sean Dyche is convinced he can revive Phillips' form and sees the midfielder as an ideal replacement for the departing Andre Gomes.

However, Phillips is one of several options Everton are currently exploring.