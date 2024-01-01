Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Everton approach Man City for Phillips

Everton approach Man City for Phillips
Everton approach Man City for Phillips
Everton approach Man City for PhillipsProfimedia
Everton have made a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Daily Mail says Everton have approached City this week about a price for the England international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Phillips has just come off an ill-fated six month loan with West Ham United and is expected to leave City this summer.

Blues boss Sean Dyche is convinced he can revive Phillips'  form and sees the midfielder as an ideal replacement for the departing Andre Gomes.

However, Phillips is one of several options Everton are currently exploring.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhillips KalvinManchester CityEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal
Villa in Everton talks for Dobbin deal
Palace yet to act on Olise contract