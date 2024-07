Arsenal preparing offer for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Arsenal are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

With just a year to run on his Chelsea deal, Gallagher is facing a summer sale.

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have been linked with Gallagher - with Atleti failing with an offer this week.

AS says Arsenal have now jumped into the crowded field as they seek to add a young midfield addition to manager Mikel Arteta's squad.

Chelsea are prepared to sell - but at a starting price of £35-40m.