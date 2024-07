Everton increasingly confident of keeping Man Utd target Branthwaite

Everton are growing increasingly confident of keeping hold of Jarrad Branthwaite.

The young defender has seen a £35m offer from Manchester United rejected by Everton this week.

The Blues rate Branthwaite at over double that price - a fee United are refusing to meet.

As such, the i is reporting there's growing confidence inside Everton that United will drop talks and look elsewhere.

For his part, Branthwaite isn't expected to agitate for a move away this summer.