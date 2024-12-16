Walcott singles out Everton star who "won the battle" with Arsenal's Saka

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott claims Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye pocketed Buyako Saka as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Despite holding 77 percent possession and firing 13 shots at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Gunners failed to find an opening as their title chances took another hit this weekend. Walcott, who played for both Everton and Arsenal throughout his 18-year career, praised Ndiaye for locking down England international Saka

“Ndiaye started to enjoy defending, which is a bit of a rarity,’ Walcott told Match of the Day. “He won the battle with Saka.” 

“Ndiaye, this is 30 minutes in, he already looks tired after working so hard.” 

It was Everton’s defense that helped them snatch a point in the end with Walcott praising the entire team for working together to stop a normally relentless Arsenal side from finding a goal. 

“(Everton) were sharing jobs at times. If Ndiaye wasn’t there, Abdoulaye Doucoure would help him out. If Doucoure wasn’t there, Idrissa Gueye would come out, just to allow the other players to get their breath back. 

“They limited Arsenal to crosses but when they did (get a chance) you’ve got a goalkeeper who can just pull out saves like this. 

“Jesper Lindstrøm was the same when he came on. Jack Harrison had the same behaviours. Wingers against wingers. 

“But when they got defeated, their mate Ashley Young would help them out. Goals from open play is the issue for Arsenal this season.” 

