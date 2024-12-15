Everton keeper Pickford delighted with Arsenal point

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was delighted with their clean sheet for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Pickford was outstanding on the day as Everton earned an impressive point.

He said, "It's about how we use ourselves. We should stick to the battle plan and suffer. We suffered a lot without the ball. We fought a point home.

"Two defeats in 10 or 11 matches. The discipline is there. Against Arsenal you have to be happy to pick up a point.

"I made some good saves at good times. The boys made some excellent blockages, so it was good performance from everyone."

