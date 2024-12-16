Could it happen? Dowman (14) trains with Arteta's senior Arsenal squad

Max Dowman trained with the senior Arsenal squad ahead of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton.

The attacking midfielder has been working through the age groups at Arsenal over the year.

Dowman, still 14, is a regular with Arsenal's U18s this season and also made his U21 debut against Brighton just weeks ago.

He is expected to feature for the U21s tonight against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Dowman is also training with manager Mikel Arteta's senior squad. Arteta gave Ethan Nwaneri his Premier League debut at age 15 in September 2022.

